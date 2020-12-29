Sheffield Wednesday beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in the Championship tonight.

The Owls went into today’s game without a manager.

Tony Pulis was sacked last night, just 10 games into his tenure at Hillsborough.

Up against Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough tonight, Wednesday would have a surprise half-time lead – goals form Callum Paterson and Liam Shaw gave the Owls a tow goal cushion going into the break.

READ: Sheffield Wednesday eyeing Championship manager

Upon the half-time whistle, Barry Bannan was involved in a scuffle with Middlesbrough’s Sam Morsy – images emerged on social media of the disagreement.

Plenty of Wednesday fans reacted to the images and plenty were pleased to see some passion stemming from this Wednesday side.

Duncan Watmore would score a consolation for Boro in the second-half, but it wouldn’t stop Wednesday from holding on to an impressive home win.

Bannan was at hand to set-up Shaw’s goal in the first-half and impressed on the night, taking a lot of plaudits for his half-time show of passion.

See what Wednesday fans had to say on the incident: