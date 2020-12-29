Derby County travelled the relatively short distance for their last game of 2020 to Birmingham City.

It was a game that pitted the visiting Rams who were in the relegation zone in 22nd against Aitor Karanka’s Blues side who were in 17th.

It was Derby County who walked away from St Andrew’s with three points and via a 4-0 win.

Where this leaves both sides

As a contest it was done-and-dusted in the opening 25 minutes. By that time, Derby were 3-0 up through Krystian Bielik (15′), Graeme Shinnie (17′) and Colin Kazim-Richards (25′). Jason Knight (77′) hit Derby’s 4th and final goal of the night to round off a resounding victory.

The three points lifts Derby away from the drop zone and leaves them in 20th, three points safe from the relegation mire.

For Birmingham City, the loss means that they stayed where they were, in 18th, three points ahead of Wayne Rooney’s Derby side.

Three Derby County players who shone vs Birmingham City

Kamil Jozwiak: Polish left-sided attacker Jozwiak provided an assist this evening as well as fashioning himself three shots – one of which was on target. He completed 16-of-22 passes (73%) which included three key passes setting up chances for teammates.



Colin Kazim-Richards: veteran striker Kazim-Richards won five headed duels against Birmingham City and worked himself into positions resulting in four shots at goal – one of which resulted in the 3rd Derby goal. He completed 13-of-19 passes (68%) in another fine display for the Rams.

Krystian Bielik: Polish central midfielder Bielik, a summer capture from Arsenal, showed his class against Birmingham City with a goal and an assertive presence in the midfield engine room. He completed 31-of-41 passes (76%)`, including two key passes that provided chances for teammates. Solid defensively, made three tackles.

All statistics mentioned are derived from WhoScored.com’s match page.

