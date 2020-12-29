Derby County interim manager Wayne Rooney has put himself in the driving seat to land the job on a permanent basis after a 4-0 win away at Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

Goals from Krystian Bieilik, Graeme Shinnie, Colin Kazim-Richards and Jason Knight gave the Rams all three points in an important game as they look to get themselves out of the relegation dog-fight they currently find themselves in.

Since switching his role from playing to just solely managing the side, Rooney’s Derby have picked up 13 points from a possible 24 and have put themselves in a position where they have a chance of survival.

The Rams travel to Hillsborough next to face Sheffield Wednesday, another side fighting to stay up while they then host Rotherham in the following league game after that, making the next two games vital for Derby’s safety.

Plenty of Derby fans have had their say on Wayne Rooney, here is what some of them had to say on Twitter:

Great team performance all round, didn't notice that Waggy and Lawrence were missing, that's good management by Rooney, COYRs 🐏🐏🐏 — Stu Murden (@stumurden) December 29, 2020

At last! Had my doubts about Rooney / McClaren set up but somethings working! — Leanne (@shootergirl81) December 29, 2020

Can I just say how much we have improved since Rooney has taken over — Daniel Payne (@DanielP61515481) December 29, 2020

Appoint him permanently, dare you — Lewis (@LewisJubb) December 29, 2020

Announce Rooney full time contract — Matty Bullock (@MidgetMatty98) December 29, 2020

MAKE HIM GAFFER PERMANENTLY — George Gall (@dcfcgally) December 29, 2020