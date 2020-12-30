Derby County have picked up their form as of late but it has been no coincidence that it has coincided with the return of Krystian Bielik to the midfield.

Rams midfielder Bielik has been a rock in midfield for the Rams since his return to the side.

The Poland international suffered a damaged ACL during a U23 game in January but made his return to the side against Barnsley at the beginning of November.

Since his return, he has put in numerous man of the match performances since finding his feet again and the Rams have only lost twice in the seven games he has been involved in.

He grabbed his first goal in a Rams shirt since joining in the summer of 2019 when he netted against Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

The goal came from a Louie Sibley corner which was dropped by Birmingham keeper Neil Etheridge straight into the path of Bielik who smashed it home.

Plenty of Derby fans rated his performance today

