Derby County won 4-0 away at Birmingham City in the Championship tonight.

First-half goals from Krystian Bielik, Graeme Shinnie and Colin Kazim-Richards gave the Rams a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Birmingham looked deflated and Aitor Karanka would make a quadruple substation after the break, but it wouldn’t see his side make an impact.

Jason Knight finished off the game with a fourth goal late on, set up superbly by Kamil Jozwiak.

The 22-year-old joined from Lech Poznan in the summer.

Now having featured 17 times in the Championship for Derby, Jozwiak has scored once, assisting two.

Playing on the left hand side, he’s emerged as one of the best young midfielders in the Championship and plenty of Derby fans took to Twitter to share their love.

With the win tonight, Wayne Rooney’s side pulled themselves out of the drop zone at the expense of Rotherham United.

Here’s what some of them ahd to say about Jozwiak tonight: