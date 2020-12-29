Derby County won 4-0 away at Birmingham City in the Championship tonight.

First-half goals from Krystian Bielik, Graeme Shinnie and Colin Kazim-Richards gave the Rams a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Birmingham looked deflated and Aitor Karanka would make a quadruple substation after the break, but it wouldn’t see his side make an impact.

Jason Knight finished off the game with a fourth goal late on, set up superbly by Kamil Jozwiak.

The 22-year-old joined from Lech Poznan in the summer.

Now having featured 17 times in the Championship for Derby, Jozwiak has scored once, assisting two.

Playing on the left hand side, he’s emerged as one of the best young midfielders in the Championship and plenty of Derby fans took to Twitter to share their love.

With the win tonight, Wayne Rooney’s side pulled themselves out of the drop zone at the expense of Rotherham United.

Here’s what some of them ahd to say about Jozwiak tonight:

Announce Kamil balon dor — Jack (@Jacktmmitchell) December 29, 2020

That Jozwiak assist was hella sexy 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — RamsMan (@RamsMan5) December 29, 2020

don’t know if i’ve mentioned this, but i love kamil jozwiak 🥰 #dcfc — Dan Summers (@Dan_Summers23) December 29, 2020

Jozwiak showing he’s worth every penny — Liam (@ReesonLiam) December 29, 2020

Absolutely fantastic work by Jóźwiak to put that on a plate for Knight, we needed this confidence boost! 🐏🐏 — Jacob Hackett (@jhackett__) December 29, 2020

That assist play from Jozwiak was so top badger. — Ade Gill (@AdrianGill1964) December 29, 2020