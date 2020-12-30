Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett celebrated Christmas day with his side top of the League One table.

It’s a promising position to be in but memories of the Blue’s title capitulation in the 2018/19 will be fresh in the boss’s memory.

Speaking to The News, Jackett has stated that his side are focused on the future and not worried about old ghosts returning to haunt them again this campaign.

“I don’t really look back in past seasons, we are where we are now – and mainly I look forward.

“We are one of a number of teams which can try to chase those promotion places. It is really about what we do now and, going forward, not about what has happened.”

He went on to comment on the collapse that saw them end the season in a disappoint play-off defeat to Sunderland.

“I don’t think the players will focus on it (Christmas 2018) too much, they will want to win every game, do well for the club, do well for the supporters, do well for each other.

“I’m sure they will have a lot of confidence in terms of what they have achieved.

“Let’s enjoy it and be excited about the games ahead because there are some great matches coming up, some big matches, and a big second half of the season to look forward to.”

The implosion, which meant they dropped from first to fourth, saw the club go eight games without a league win between January and March in 2019.

Pompey will be hoping to avoid a similar run this term with key games coming up at the beginning of the year including a visit from new front-runners Lincoln.

One area of concern for Kenny Jackett will be John Marquis current dry patch. The forward has gone six games without a goal, dating back to the 4-1 thumping of Crewe Alexandra in late November.

The Blue’s back-line on the other hand are performing well and have gone over 400 minutes without conceding.

With the rescheduling of League One fixtures, Portsmouth’s next game should take place on 2nd January against play-off contenders Accrington Stanley.

Will Portsmouth's title challenge fall apart in the new year?