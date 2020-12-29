Birmingham City lost 4-0 at home to Derby County in the Championship tonight.

First-half goals from Krystian Bielik, Graeme Shinnie and Colin Kazim-Richards had given the rams a 3-0 lead at half-time, with Jason Knight sealing Birmingham’s fate in the second-half.

It piles yet more misery on Aitor Karanka in his maiden season at St Andrew’s, and with it comes a barrage of online vitriol from Blues fans.

Now after 22 games of the Championship season, Karanka’s side sit in 18th.

The former Forest and Middlesbrough boss’ appointment excited a lot of fans but he’s since proved indifferent in the role – his philosophy is often blasted, and so too his team selection.

Plenty of Birmingham fans took to Twitter tonight and whilst there’s a mass who want to see him gone, there’s been plenty come to his defence.

Karanka has divide Birmingham fans – here’s what some of those are saying on Twitter tonight: