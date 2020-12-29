Birmingham City lost 4-0 at home to Derby County in the Championship tonight.

First-half goals from Krystian Bielik, Graeme Shinnie and Colin Kazim-Richards had given the rams a 3-0 lead at half-time, with Jason Knight sealing Birmingham’s fate in the second-half.

It piles yet more misery on Aitor Karanka in his maiden season at St Andrew’s, and with it comes a barrage of online vitriol from Blues fans.

Now after 22 games of the Championship season, Karanka’s side sit in 18th.

The former Forest and Middlesbrough boss’ appointment excited a lot of fans but he’s since proved indifferent in the role – his philosophy is often blasted, and so too his team selection.

Plenty of Birmingham fans took to Twitter tonight and whilst there’s a mass who want to see him gone, there’s been plenty come to his defence.

Karanka has divide Birmingham fans – here’s what some of those are saying on Twitter tonight:

Karanka needs to go this is pure embarrassing #BCFC — Michael Tedstone (@ItsTedstone) December 29, 2020

Everyones blaming Karanka and don’t get me wrong sometimes I question his selections but the players keep doing stupid mistakes. We have given away so many pens keep giving the ball away in bad areas the list goes on nothing a manager can do about player error and naivety #bcfc — JakeyBoi93 (@JakeyBoi93_) December 29, 2020

I’m really pro Karanka, and have been from the start, however I can see why people are massively concerned..

Do feel for him tonight though two terrible errors have lost us the game within two minutes, not sure where we go from here #bcfc — AD (@Daggy_5) December 29, 2020

Not one for calling for a manager's head straight away but tactics from Karanka most of the season have been poor atleast with Pep we could score goals. Everything at Blues isn't good enough at the minute from the board, management and lack of fight from the players #bcfc — Connor (@Blues1Connor) December 29, 2020

Also to note getting rid of Karanka is not the answer we can't keep lurching from manager to manager every 6 months that's how we ended up with such a lop sided squad #bcfc — Jon Merrell (@IMRMEZZI) December 29, 2020

Why is Karanka such a tinker man between games but never during them #bcfc — Alex Hands (@alexhands07) December 29, 2020

We could be bottom of the league last game of the season, Kieftenbeld or Toral haven’t kicked a ball since we last won at Reading, Clayton is starting again after being taken off at half time the week before and our fans will still say Karanka isn’t the problem #bcfc — Louiebcfc (@louiepage91) December 29, 2020

Can’t explain how fuming i’ll be if Karanka gets sacked tonight lmao, you’re all clueless #bcfc — Jɒɔʞ (@Jallenn96) December 29, 2020