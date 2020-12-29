Sheffield Wednesday were a side fighting against a 12-point deduction at the start of their 2020/21 campaign. That was halved and their next fight is to escape the clutches of the bottom three.

It will be a fight too. Currently they have just 13 points and they are in 23rd place in the Sky Bet League table. They are over a win away from clambering out of the drop zone.

Sheffield Wednesday: one fight that’s beaten two managers

Such has been the rotten form and bad results from Wednesday’s 2020/21 campaign that it is already a campaign that has seen two managers, Garry Monk and Tony Pulis (above) cast by the wayside.

Monk was sacked first in early November after a dismal early run of form. He was quickly replaced by former Stoke City, West Brom and Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis. Pulis didn’t fare much better and, after 10 games that returned a W1 D4 L5 record, was sacked yesterday evening by Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Last night’s decision obviously leaves the South Yorkshire club looking for a hand at the helm what with the January transfer window almost upon them.

From out of nowhere – Poyet a frontrunner

His name wasn’t on many people’s lips last night but Gus Poyet is the name doing the rounds as ‘favourite for the job’. One publication pushing that particular line is the Chronicle Live website.

They write that 53-year-old Poyet was linked with a return to Sunderland after Phul Parkinson’s sacking by the Black Cats. However, as they say in their article, it was a move that Poyet ruled himself out of.

Poyet claimed that he did not want to drop into League One management again after having proved himself already at that level before taking charge of Bordeaux who he left in 2018.

An outfit the size of Sheffield Wednesday, an escape from a relegation battle and a January window of his own then it mght just be something that Gus Poyet fancies.

Will Sheffield Wednesday fans get to see Gus Poyet as their next manager?