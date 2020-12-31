With the current climate, bargain transfers are more important than ever.

Over previous years clubs in the Championship, have used the foreign markets in January to snap players up on frees ready for the summer.

In this article here are three players Huddersfield should look at from head coach Carlos Corberan’s homeland, Spain.

Eugeni Valderrama

A handful of Huddersfield Town’s midfielders have uncertain futures with the Terriers, and it’s likely they’ll bring in at least one over the summer. A move for Valderrama would be a smart piece of business, and an excellent signing for Huddersfield.

The 26 year old impressed for Huesca last season, as the side were promoted to La Liga, but the Basque midfielder has failed to make an impression in the top flight, and make seek a move in the not so distant future.

Omenuke Mfulu

A fellow midfielder to the fore mentioned Valderrama, and another option for the Terriers is French born DR Congo international Omenuke Mfulu.

The midfielder formerly of Reims, has featured more often for his team, Elche this season, but still isn’t a first team regular. A compatible, creative midfielder Mfulu may fancy the fast paced football that the Championship offers.

Yann Bodiger

Cádiz have been the surprise package in La Liga this season, enjoying some excellent victories including a shock triumph of giants Barcelona.

While the majority of ‘the Yellow Submarine’ players have caught the eye, some haven’t, and unfortunately Bodiger is one of these players. Highly regarded at Toulouse, Bodiger has struggled in Spain and it looks likely he’ll move on this summer. A talented midfielder, and a former international for France at U21 level, a move to Huddersfield could help get his career back on track.