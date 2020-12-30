Middlesbrough have had an excellent season and are looking to gain an unlikely promotion back to the Premier League.

Former Manchester United academy star can also take a lot of credit, as Duncan Watmore has revived his footballing career at Middlesbrough playing as a striker instead of out wide, following a horrific injury record over the past few years.

It was on the 17th of November when Warnock took the gamble on signing Watmore on a short-term deal, despite his injury problems and being without a club for four months, which has paid dividends.

Watmore has netted 4 goals in just seven appearances after managing just eight in 87 games at Sunderland. However, Watford, Stoke and Bournemouth are all closing in on signing Watmore with his contract set to expire.

Understand PL clubs West Brom & Burnley are keeping an eye on Duncan Watmore’s situation, with Swansea, Stoke & Watford keen too. Watmore – who’s short-term Boro deal is up in two weeks – would prefer to stay at Boro but other interest makes it less straight-forward #MFC #Boro — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) December 29, 2020

Neil Warnock has said that he is willing to offer Watmore a longer contract, with his current deal at The Riverside Stadium to run out in two-weeks, but West Brom and Burnley are also interested and could offer bigger wages as they are in the Premier League.

Swansea City are still looking to replace Rhian Brewster upfront, despite Jamal Lowe’s recent excellent form and with their financial restraints, Watmore could be the perfect option.

Watford may have striking options but they have not been good enough in front of goal and Watmore could solve that issue. Andre Gray could also leave in January alongside Glenn Murray who is set to be recalled by his parent club Brighton and Hove Albion.

Finally, Stoke City are also interested, who currently sit just one point ahead of Middlesbrough. Tyrese Campbell set to remain sidelined for the season, having that extra firepower to replace him is crucial if The Potters are to make a return to the Premier League.