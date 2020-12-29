Reported by WalesOnline, Watford and Bournemouth, both recently relegated from the Premier League, are closing in on highly sought after winger Rabbi Matondo.

The Welsh international left Manchester City to join Schalke for £11 million as he looked to gain more first-team football. He has since made 30 appearances, scoring against both RB Leipzig and VFL Wolfsburg, whilst also being included in the Welsh international set-up.

The winger was linked with Manchester United in the summer, but with Bournemouth and Watford both looking for a swift promotion back to the Premier League, Matondo could switch Bundesliga football for Championship football.

It is no surprise that other teams are also linked with the 20-year-old, as Brighton and Crystal Palace are both keeping an eye on the exciting winger, who could offer better wages as they are both in the Premier League. Atalanta are also keen on the idea of bringing in Matondo, but a move will be tough with post-Brexit regulations coming into play.

Matondo has proven that he has bags of ability for both Wales and Schalke, but there is a lot of developing for him still to do, which has been the reason that Matondo has failed to consistently keep his place within a team.

A move to Watford or Bournemouth could be ideal, as he will be one of the first names chosen by the manager and he could develop his ability, especially at Watford if Ismaila Sarr departs Vicarage Road in January.

A chaotic season for Schalke sees them sit bottom of the table and Matondo looks likely to return to England almost two years after he left for Germany.