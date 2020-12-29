Celtic manager Neil Lennon has said he doesn’t expect much transfer movement in next month’s window.

The Scottish club have been linked with QPR’s Bright Osayi-Samuel for some time.

He’s out-of-contract in the summer and seemingly uninterested in signing a new deal, with Celtic have been linked to a January swoop for the 22-year-old.

Speaking to the BBC though, Lennon discussed his plans for next month, and explained how James Forrest is close to a return from injury:

“I’m quite content. We’ve only got one injury and the squad is vibrant,” he said.

“We may look in the wide areas but James (Forrest) is not a million miles away. He looks in great shape, he’s a consummate professional and having him back will be like a new signing really.

“You’re always looking at options and players that may become available but we haven’t struck a blow in any direction regarding that at the minute.”

With Lennon soon to welcome back Forrest, it might provide a timely boost for QPR as they vie to keep hold of Osayi-Samuel, with hopes of signing him to an extended contract.

Under Mark Warburton last time round, Osayi-Samuel established himself as one of the Championship’s most exciting players.

He scored five goals in 37 Championship outings and has two in 19 this time round.

Warburton was keen to get Osayi-Samuel’s future sorted but there’s since been a stalemate between the two, and it looks as though the Englishman will be sold in next month’s transfer window.

Failing that, QPR risk losing him for free in the summer.

Up next for QPR is a trip to Norwich City tonight