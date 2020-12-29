Neil Warnock is a wily operator and knows a good deal when he sees one. He’s also the king of promotions in English football.

He’s managed to manoeuvre Middlesbrough into just the right position to stake a promotion claim in the scenod half of the current campaign.

Warnock was instrumental in bringing released Sunderland midfielder Duncan Watmore to Teesside when he was released by the Wearsiders.

Four-in-seven and Boro short-term offer

Taking a gamble on Duncan Watmore is what Neil Warnock and Middlesbrough did. Ahead of signing the former Manchester United schoolboy star, Middlesbrough would have had to weigh up the fact that he’d been on the free agent pile for around four months.

It took a leap of faith by Middlesbrough, with Neil Warnock’s side bringing the former Old Trafford youngster to the Riverside. He’s netted 4 goals in just seven appearances – he’d managed just eight in 87 games at Sunderland.

On the basis of that output – and bearing in mind that there’s a lot of the season left – an improved offer by Boro surely makes sense.

Short-term deal could be scuppered by bigger fish

After being let go during the summer, and spending four months on the free agent pile, Middlesbrough offered Watmore a short-term deal.

Neil Warnock has indicated, per the Hartlepool Mail, that he is willing to offer a longer-term deal to the 26-year-old saying: “We haven’t agreed financially but I’ve already told him I’m going to take him on if he wants to.”

However, there could be bigger fish waiting in the wings to scupper this proposed offer:

Understand PL clubs West Brom & Burnley are keeping an eye on Duncan Watmore’s situation, with Swansea, Stoke & Watford keen too. Watmore – who’s short-term Boro deal is up in two weeks – would prefer to stay at Boro but other interest makes it less straight-forward #MFC #Boro — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) December 29, 2020

Sky Sports Keith Downie (above) doesn’t only say that Premier League interest exists in Watmore from strugglers West Brom and Burnley but that there is also interest in the Championship from high-flying Swansea and Watford as well as Stoke City.

Would Duncan Watmore be best served at Middlesbrough or elsewhere?