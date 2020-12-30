Former Watford defender Daryl Janmaat has agreed to join Ado Den Haag after becoming a free agent at the end of last season.

The Dutch international made 85 appearances for the Championship club, having joined the club in 2016, Janmaat was apart of the Watford side that were relegated at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The former Newcastle and Watford player started his career with the Den Haag club before going on to represent SC Heerenveen and Feyenoord in the Eredivisie. The 31-year-old will return to his boyhood club after 12 years away.

Following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League, the £7.5 million signing from Newcastle reached an agreement to leave the club in the summer just past. A similar move to this was seen when the right-back left Newcastle following their relegation from the Premier League in 2016.

Janmaat, despite the relegation, will have fond memories of his time with The Hornets, as the Dutch defender played a role in the clubs path to the 2019 FA Cup Final.

The now Ado Den Haag player will be remembered most by the fans for his voted for by the Hornets supporters’ ‘Goal of the Season’ in 2018. Despite being a right-back, Janmaat had an eye for goal, scoring six goals in his time at the club.

Janmaat’s new club currently sit second from bottom in the Dutch top-flight, whilst only two points away from safety, it seems as if another relegation fight is on the cards for the former Watford player.