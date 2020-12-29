Hull City and Charlton Athletic lock horns with each other this weekend.

They were both relegated from the Championship last season and are aiming for promotion back from League One.

However, the Tigers and the Addicks face a battle to keep hold of two of their prized assets this winter.

Keane Lewis-Potter

Hull are currently at a stand-off over his contract situation. Grant McCann’s side won’t start him unless he agrees to their new deal, as per a report by Hull Live.

The Yorkshire side could face a battle to keep him in the upcoming January transfer as he is likely to be attracting interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid.

Lewis-Potter, who is 19 years old, scored his first senior goal for his hometown club against Charlton at the Valley last season and has since bagged seven more in all competitions.

Alfie Doughty

Lee Bowyer’s side are vulnerable to losing him on a pre-contract agreement next month with his contract up in June 2021. The academy graduate has been linked with Scottish champions Celtic and has been offered a new deal, as per London News Online.

However, the currently injured midfielder is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension and his future with the London club remains up in the air.

Both Lewis-Potter and Doughty are two of the most promising players currently playing in the third tier and both look set for bright futures in the game. They are names to keep an eye on in January.

