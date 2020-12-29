Doncaster Rovers are in negotiations with Championship side Queens Park Rangers to sign Joe Lumley in the hope that he can make a swift return back to the Yorkshire club.

In November, Lumley made his eighth loan spell in his career, joining Doncaster Rovers in an emergency week-long loan, which was extended a further few times to provide cover as the 25-year-old made nine appearances for Darren Moore’s team.

The former West Brom manager was clearly impressed with what he saw, as he wants to re-sign Lumley to keep him at the Keepmoat Stadium permanently.

Lumley has made 74 appearances for the west London side, but following several calamity errors, he lost his place in the team to Seny Dieng who was also on loan to Doncaster Rovers last season. Lumley’s confidence has been rediscovered at Doncaster, as they seek promotion to the Championship, two points off the automatic promotion places.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the QPR director of football Les Ferdinand is willing to let Lumley leave now for a cut-price fee before his contract runs out.

QPR boss Mark Warburton has also confirmed that talks between the two teams are ongoing over a possible move, as the Rs will want to free up some funds to bring players into the club in the January transfer window, as they fight to keep their place in the division.

Warburton has also stated that he is looking to bring experienced players into the team, making Lumley’s chances of regaining his place in Warburton’s plans even slimmer.