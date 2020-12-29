Sheffield Wednesday are in the hunt for a new manager again after parting company with Tony Pulis.

One man who was reportedly interested in the Owls job before they gave it to Pulis was Sven Goran Eriksson, reported at the time by The Athletic.

As the Championship strugglers scour the managerial market for a new boss, could the Swede reignite his interest in moving to the Yorkshire club?

Available…

Erikkson, who is 72 years old, last managed the Philippines national team and parted company with them in January 2019.

Bags of experience…

He is a vastly experienced boss who has been at Benfica, Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Lazio, Manchester City, Leicester City, Shanghai and Guangzhou in the past. His managerial career spans back to 1977.

Erikkson has also managed England, Mexico and Ivory Coast at international level. His stint with the Three Lions lasted five years and he won 40 games out of his 67 in charge.

Goodbye Pulis…

After sacking Pulis, Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri told their website: “The performances and results have not been of the level expected since Tony Pulis was appointed. There are also other issues which have had a bearing on this decision.

“On the pitch, seven points from a possible 30 is not acceptable. It is vital we maintain our Championship status and I feel I must make a change now with over half of the season remaining to give us the best possible chance of doing so.”

Game tonight…

The Owls have placed Neil Thompson in caretaker charge until a successor is found. They are in action tonight against Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough.

Should SWFC consider Eriksson?