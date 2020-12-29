Following some positive transfer news with Phillip Zinckernagel set to join the Hornets on a free transfer in the January transfer window, there has also been some news that will have Watford fans kicking themselves, as reported by Adam Leventhal for The Athletic.

Leventhal confirmed that Ivan Toney, who joined Brentford from Peterborough in the summer, was considered by Watford in the summer. Toney was keen on a move to Vicarage Road, too, as he has made the step up to the Championship comfortably.

Toney, who is currently the top-scorer in the Championship this season, scored 24 goals in League One last season. This caught the eye of several clubs, but the departure of Ollie Watkins allowed Brentford to have the funds to invest in Toney, whilst Watford’s finances remained indefinite with players futures at the club unclear.

Ivan Toney has the same agent as Watford skipper Troy Deeney, so the room for negotiation was obviously there, but nothing else came from it. Meaning that Toney’s equaliser from the penalty spot on the Sky Sports cameras earlier in the month must have stung even more than it originally did, as in another scenario, he is battling Deeney to take the penalties in a Watford shirt.

The Hornets have been disappointing going forward this season, failing to blow teams away as their fans may have possibly expected, especially considering some of the star quality players they have at their disposal. This may be something that the hierarchy at Watford try and fix in the January transfer window, but Ivan Toney certainly will not be an option, the one that got away.