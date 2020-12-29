Ex-Sunderland manager Gus Poyet is ‘under consideration’ for the Sheffield Wednesday job.

The Owls last night parted ways with Tony Pulis.

Having taken the job only 45 days prior, Pulis oversaw 10 games, winning one and leaving Wednesday in 23rd-place of the Championship table.

Since, a number of names have emerged as contenders to replace him – one being Poyet’s.

The former Chelsea and Spurs player stepped into management after retiring.

He’s had spells in charge Brighton, AEK Athens, Real Betis, Shanghai Shenhua and most recently Bordeaux.

Perhaps Poyet’s most notable management stint came with Sunderland – he took over on October 2013 and would become the first Uruguayan to manage in the English top-flight.

He guided Sunderland to the League Cup final in his first season in charge and dealt Jose Mourinho his first-ever home defeat as Chelsea boss too.

Dragging Sunderland to Premier League safety in dramatic fashion, Poyet would lose his job in March 2015 with the club again staring at relegation into the Championship.

Now though, after a fleeting rumour linking him with a Sunderland return before Lee Johnson’s appointment, Poyet is being backed to take over at Hillsborough.

It’d be a first job in England for Poyet since his sacking Sunderland in 2015.

He gave Sunderland fans some good moments in the top-flight, but he’d become just another name on their ever-growing managers’ list.

Today, Johnson is looking to guide the club back into Championship. The early signs are positive, and they resume league duties against Northampton Town in the New Year.