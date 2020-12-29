Sacking Garry Monk was well-received by Sheffield Wednesday fans. During his tenure at the club, results had faltered and it appeared he could get no more out of the players at his disposal.

The Owls moved quickly to replace the deposed Monk with veteran boss Tony Pulis. There was a realisation that football under the former Stoke City and Middlesbrough boss was not going to be pretty.

As it was, Pulis hardly got a chance – sacked last night with just 45 days in the job under his belt and 10 games in charge.

Pulis in – Pulis out – rapid turnaround

Pulis’ brief when taking over the helm at Hillsborough would have been simple: rescue our season and save our Championship place.

Pulis’ 10 games in charge resulted in a W1 D4 L5 record; hardly a record to set the division. Dejphon Chansiri was obviously not willing to play the long game in such a short space of time and got rid of Pulis.

A statement on the club website from Chansiri said:

“The performances and results have not been of the level expected since Tony Pulis was appointed. There are also other issues which have had a bearing on this decision. “On the pitch, seven points from a possible 30 is not acceptable. It is vital we maintain our Championship status and I feel I must make a change now with over half of the season remaining to give us the best possible chance of doing so.”

All in the first-person and without the customary ‘we thank him for his efforts’ valediction at the end.

Former favourite calls fitness to govern into question

Football is a results-driven business; it always has been and it always will be. That’s the party line being towed by Sheffield Wednesday as a club.

However, it is not a line that is being universally pushed out. There are some who are refusing to accept that it was results or position behind Chansiri’s reasoning in getting rid of Tony Pulis.

One person defintely not happy is former Owls favourite Gordon Wilson who had plenty to say on the matter on Twitter last night.

‘Not fit and proper’ Gordon Watson tweets his dissatisfaction

Here is a sample of tweets posted by Watson who is definitely not happy at how the sacking of Tony Pulis has played out.

#SheffieldWednesday is one of the Biggest Clubs in the land and is having to deal with constant destabilisation by an owner who is treating the Club and it's fans like some Rag Doll. Time to move on before the Rag Doll bites back. Surely the EFL can step in and end this #WAWAW — Gordon Watson (@Flash_37) December 28, 2020

#EFL Fit and Proper person should be just that, #SheffieldWednesday have someone at the helm who constantly proves he is not fit and proper to own such a Jewel #WAWAW @swfc — Gordon Watson (@Flash_37) December 28, 2020

Tony Pulis doesn’t just have former Wednesday players willing to criticise the Owls owner, current Soccer Saturday host Jeff Stelling also isn’t holding back.

So Tony Pulis sacked after 45 days. Who on earth does the owner think will want to take on this club now? 4points from last 2 games. Tony has probably told him a few home truths and he hasn’t liked it. — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) December 29, 2020

Is it right that Chansiri should catch flak for his Pulis decision?