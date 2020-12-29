Watford are on the verge of making their first signing under Xisco Munoz as Philip Zinckernagel is currently undergoing a medical with The Hornets ahead of a proposed move, as reported by Danish tabloid newspaper B.T.

Phillip Zinckernagel, although by no means a household name, is a player that Watford fans have every right to be excited about. The soon to be free agent has torn the Norwegian league apart in 2020 with Bodo/Glimt, scoring 22 goals and racking up 24 assists.

Watford’s finances have been heavily restricted with players like Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, Etienne Capoue and Ismaila Sarr still on the wage book. So, to sign Zinckernagel for a free transfer as his contract runs up at the end of December could prove to be some excellent business, with The Hornets lacking that cutting edge up front this season.

The 26-year-old is on red hot form and could give the team a positive shakeup that is required. Predominantly a right-winger, Zinckernagel could prove to be an excellent option and will relieve the dependency on Ismaila Sarr on the right-hand side, although the Dane can play on the left and possibly as a no. 10 too.

Running away with the league with Bodo/Glimt as they won their first league title for over 100 years, Zinckernagel managed to score three goals in the Europa League qualifying, proving that he can do it against teams outside the Norwegian league.

The deal is expected to be completed very soon, Watford fans will hope that he will help bolster the squad and in turn Watford’s promotion chances this year.