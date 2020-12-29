Sheffield Wednesday parted ways with Tony Pulis last night and since, fans have been calling for the appointment of Paul Cook.

Pulis lasted just 45 days in the Hillsborough job.

He oversaw 10 games in charge of the Owls, winning one and leaving them in 23rd-place of the Championship table.

With Wednesday now looking to appoint a third permanent manager of the season, fans have been quick to bring former Wigan Athletic boss Cook into contention.

The 53-year-old has two Football League promotions to his name – he won the League Two title with Portsmouth in 2017 and Wigan to the League One title the following year.

He then guided Wigan to a comfortable mid-table position last time round, before an unfortunate points deduction saw them relegated and Cook depart.

With Wednesday likely to consider Cook in the coming days, should QPR act now to bring in the Merseyside-born boss?

Mark Warburton has been under pressure at QPR for weeks.

His side are now winless in eight Championship outings and the online vitriol for Warburton to be sacked is gathering with every passing fixture.

Facing Norwich City later today, QPR will be favoured to extend their winless streak to nine and doing so could spell the end of Warburton.

Cook would be a great fit – a defensively shrewd manager who’d make the necessary changes to a Warburton side who’ve never had any sort of defensive quality.

A manager who also knows how to steer a club away from the Championship drop zone – there’s fewer available managers who’d be a better fit for the Rs right now.

With Warburton’s sacking inevitable, QPR could be weary of Wednesday appointing Cook in the coming weeks and in a bid to save their season, QPR should try and beat the Owls to it.