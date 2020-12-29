Ben Davies has said he is ‘loving every minute’ in caretaker charge of Grimsby Town, as per a report by Grimsby Live.

He has been placed in interim charge of the League Two side whilst a successor for Ian Holloway is found.

The72 have picked out five potential candidates for the vacant position.

Davies, who is 39 years old, is gaining his first taste of being a manager and could be considered by the Mariners for their full-time job.

He lost his opening game in charge against Morecambe but will be looking to make amends today against Oldham Athletic at Blundell Park.

‘Loving every minute’…

Davies has said: “I’m loving every minute of it. It’s testing times, but Mooreo (Dave Moore) is helping and I have got Woodsy (Neil Woods) in as well – they are helping out giving their point of view. It is a good experience and good to be involved.

“They are a good group of lads and the one thing I am concentrating on now is building and getting us away from the bottom of the table.”

When asked whether he wants the job: “I haven’t even thought about it. All I am thinking of is coaching the boys day in, day out for the next game. I have a had a good chat with the lads and they have given their feedback – the general consensus is that things have been ok, but bits of naivety at times and poor defending is costing us at the moment, and we need to cut that out.”

Playing career…

Davies made just under 600 appearances in his career and retired from playing in 2019.

He had spells at the likes of Shrewsbury Town, Notts County, Derby County, Sheffield United and Portsmouth.

Grimsby are currently sat in 22nd place in the fourth tier and are three points above the relegation zone. They have a big decision to make on who to appoint as their new manager.

