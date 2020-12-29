After being linked with a move to the Championship in the summer, former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo is still a free agent.

Former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo was released by French side FC Toulouse in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has heavily linked with a move to the Championship but a move failed to materialise.

Championship interest

As covered here on The72, reports claimed Sanogo was subject of strong interest from Middlesbrough.

Boro were not the only side rumoured to be taking an interest in the Frenchman, with Barnsley, Millwall and Preston North End all said keen on the striker.

However, a return to England never came to fruition and Sanogo remains a free agent.

Sanogo’s career so far

Sanogo broke onto the scene with French side AJ Auxerre, coming through their youth ranks. He scored 11 goals in 24 games for the club and earned a move to Premier League outfit Arsenal.

However, Sanogo struggled in his time with Arsenal. He was unable to nail down a starting spot or hit a strong run of form with the Gunners, scoring once in 20 senior appearances.

Sanogo spent time on loan with Charlton Athletic, Crystal Palace and Ajax before his departure in 2017. Following his Arsenal release, Toulouse signed the striker and he remained there until this summer.

Returning Championship interest?

With Sanogo still a free agent, it will be interesting to see if any of the previously linked Championship clubs look to reignite their interest in the striker.

