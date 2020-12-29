AFC Bournemouth have confirmed former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere is training with the club.

Earlier this year, West Ham confirmed the release of former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere. The move allowed the midfielder to go in search of a new club as a free agent but as of yet he is yet to find a new home.

Now, it has been confirmed that he has returned to familiar surroundings.

Training with Bournemouth

Championship outfit Bournemouth have confirmed that Wilshere has linked up with Jason Tindall’s first-team.

The 28-year-old is training with the Cherries to maintain and build up fitness levels as he continues his search for a new club.

Wilshere’s previous stint with the Cherries

In the 2016/17 season, Wilshere linked up with Bournemouth on loan in search of game time away from parent club Arsenal.

Wilshere impressed with the Cherries, laying on two assists in 27 games for the club. However, an ankle injury brought his stint to an early end.

West Ham struggles

A year after his Bournemouth loan spell, the former England international linked up with West Ham. The move brought an end to his long-term affiliation with Arsenal, where he came through the youth academy.

However, his time with the Hammers was hampered by injury and he only managed 19 appearances for the club. In the process, Wilshere found the back of the net once and laid on one assist for West Ham.

What next for Wilshere?

With Bournemouth bringing him in as a trainee, it will be interesting to see what comes next for Wilshere? Will Bournemouth offer him a permanent deal or will he move elsewhere? Let us know what you think below.

