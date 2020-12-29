Sheffield Wednesday were already a team down on its luck when this season started. Things have gotten worse since then.

They were already relegated to the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship pile thanks to a -12 start for infringing the EFL’s FFP regulations. That punishment gave them a mountain to clim that was made into a hill when the punishment was halved.

Monk – Pulis – next: still in the mire

The Owls started the season on -12 and under Garry Monk. After sliding form and poor results, Monk was sacked by the powers-that-be at the South Yorkshire club.

Looking for some for of inspiration, Wednesday pretty quickly replaced Monk with former Middlesbrough and Stoke City boss Tony Pulis. However, things didn’t improve much under Pulis who was sacked last night after 10 games with a W1 D4 L5 record.

Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri gave the reason as being results and table position, a standard defence in a business that is result driven. As it stands, the Owls are 23rd in the Sky Bet League table on 13 points and are still over a win away from safety.

Results? Really? Or other reasons?

Whilst the party line is ‘it’s all about results’ from Sheffield Wednesday, many aren’t sure that this is the case. Some are hinting at other reasons, something that was covered in more depth here on The72.

The above line of thought seems to be persisting on Twitter and at some volume. Echoes of it led this Wednesday fan to put forward this question in reply a quoted retweet from Sun reporter Alan Nixon:

Hi Alan, what about the reports stating he (Chansiri) backed out of 4 players at the last minute and said there is no money for January signings………is this true? — stuart cook (@stuartcook82) December 29, 2020

Nixon is very active on Twitter and took the time out to post this response, somewhat correcting what the fans had asked:

Nixon says that “Pulis wanted two” and that is that. However, it could what isn’t said that could be more enlightening.

By saying just this and this only, it could be that Nixon’s silence is golden. Maybe there were other machinations going on at the club.

Maybe Tony Pulis, like has been opined here on The72, is better off out of Hillsborough when all is considered.

Is there something more than just results behind Tony Pulis being sacked by Sheffield Wednesday?