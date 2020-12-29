As quoted by Lincolnshire Live, Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has confirmed that loaned out playmaker Brennan Johson is in his thoughts ahead of the January transfer window.

Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson has been in thoroughly impressive form in the first half of the season.

Since joining Lincoln City on loan, Johnson has become an influential figure in Michael Appleton’s side.

Recall speculation

Amid Forest’s struggles and Johnson’s impressive performances, it has been speculated that the Championship could recall him from his loan with the Imps.

Lincoln boss Appleton is confident that Johnson will remain at Sincil Bank for the duration of his loan spell. Unsurprisingly, NFFC have been keeping a close eye on the Welsh starlet in his time away from the City Ground.

What did Chris Hughton have to say?

Speaking on Johnson’s situation, Hughton confirmed that the Lincoln loan star is in his thoughts but added that the experience he is getting with the club is “invaluable”. Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s another one who is in our thoughts. I’ve kept in good contact with everybody here, in particular, Gary Brazil.

“We’ve monitored all of his games and we’ve had very good feedback from Lincoln.

“He’s another one who will come into my thoughts. He’s still a young player, he’s having a really good loan period, and the balance will always be, he’s there playing games at that level.

“Any thoughts, any consideration of bringing him back, it would have to be about him being very, very involved and playing games. What he’s getting at the moment is invaluable for him, and invaluable for us as a club.”

Johnson’s season so far

In 19 games across all competitions, the 19-year-old has scored eight goals and laid on seven assists.

Johnson’s form has helped fire the Imps to the top of the League One table, three points clear of 2nd placed Portsmouth.

