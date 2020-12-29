Sheffield Wednesday parted ways with Tony Pulis last night.

The Welshman had lasted just 45 days in charge at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday insider ‘name-drops’ 2 x promotion winner – believes he’d take the job

He oversaw 10 games and won just one of those as he vied, and failed to bring Sheffield Wednesday any closer to Championship safety.

His appointment was contested and his quickfire sacking has flung yet more doubt unto Wednesday.

One name prevailing amongst Wednesday fans online is Paul Cook – the Merseyside-born boss was last season at Wigan Athletic.

He had them sitting comfortably in mid-table before a points deduction saw them relegated, with Cook departing soon after.

Writing on Twitter, Sheffield Wednesday reporter Alan Biggs had this to say:

Certainly #SWFC can’t continue in this haphazard, very costly fashion … or maybe they can? Another pay-out, another manager to find. Would Paul Cook still take it? I reckon he would. Not even spoken to last time. Would still be my top choice FWIW. Thanks — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) December 28, 2020

Cook has two promotions to his name – he won the League Two title with Portsmouth in 2017 and Wigan to the League One crown a year later.

He’s also a proven manager in guiding clubs to Championship safety, having kept Wigan in the second-tier on a shoestring budget.

Biggs though understands that Cook wasn’t even in consideration last time, despite plenty of fans having called for his appointment before Pulis’.

Still available and likely ready to jump at the chance to return to the Championship, Cook looks a standout candidate.

Up next for Wednesday is the visit of Middlesbrough tonight – Wednesday go into tonight’s game in 23rd-place of the Championship table, with a win able to pull them out depending on goal difference.

A huge ask for Wednesday, against an in-form Neil Warnock side.