Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael has admitted the club have decisions to make regarding the futures of players ahead of the January transfer window.

With his first transfer window in charge of Barnsley coming up, Valerien Ismael looks set for a busy transfer window.

Among those who could be on the move is out of favour winger Luke Thomas. As covered here on The72, the former Derby County man is reported to be on the radars of Sunderland and Oxford United.

Decisions to make

Amid interest in Thomas and with recruitment plans in place, Ismael has spoken about the potential of departures.

The Tykes boss confirmed that he is keen to bring in new players, adding that the club will need to find a solution for out of favour players. Here’s what he had to say:

“We will see. For sure, we will have movement in both directions. We want to have some new players and for sure, some players at the moment are unhappy.

“I can understand that they all want to play and maybe we have to find a solution in January for the player. We need players who are completely for Barnsley FC and want to do this way with us. If one player is unhappy, we have to speak and find a solution.

“I spoke last week about all the situations with Dane and I am happy.

“We will have to see and speak with the player about what the player wants and find the solution. Now, for sure, the time is coming and we have to make the decision.”

What could this mean for Thomas?

With Ismael ready to offload unhappy players, it will be interesting to see if Thomas makes a move away from Oakwell this January.

The 21-year-old has played in 17 games across all competitions so far this season. 10 of his 16 Championship appearances have come off the bench.

It awaits to be seen if Thomas is one of the players eyeing a January departure amid Sunderland and Oxford United’s reported interest.

Over to you…

Barnsley fans, would you keep Thomas or let him leave? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Luke Thomas - stay or go?