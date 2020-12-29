Earlier this December, Joey Barton announced that Fleetwood Town striker Ched Evans would no longer be considered for selection for the club.

Citing a series of disciplinary issues and infractions, Barton made it blatantly clear that the striker had played his last game for the club.

Ched Evans – Manchester City to the hinterlands

Evans first made a name for himself as a youngster at Manchester City. Breaking through to first-team plans in 2007, it was only two years later that he earned a £3.1m move to Sheffield United.

After serving time in prison for an offence he was later cleared of, Evans joined Chesterfield in July 2016 before rejoining Sheffield United a year later for around £500,000.

He was loaned out to Fleetwood in July 2018, signing for the Cod Army on a permanent basis in August 2019 for £135,000. His time at the north west club has seen him score 37 goals and provide 13 assists in 99 appearances.

Now, though, he is facing the wasteland of football after Joey Barton’s decision to permanently drop him from his plans.

Evans falls foul of ‘spin the bottle’ game

Speaking at the time, Barton was effusive as to why Evans had been effectively sacked by Fleetwood Town. He told The Gazette: “There’s been multiple infractions. We always try and give a bit of leeway but it just ran its course” and added, “at some point people keep crossing the line and as the manager there has to be a change of scenery for them.”

However, the Mail Online’s Mike Keegan adds a little extra spice to the story with news that goes behind the Barton reasons and adds a little more depth to the story.

Referencing ‘dressing-room sources’, the Mail’s Keegan said that Evans fell foul of Barton during a skit performed for a regular Friday game at the club called ‘The Spin’. During this, players perform acts to counter minor offences – a form of jocular punishment.

Evan chose to depict Barton and his coaching staff and “muscle-bound super heroes” with “shots of each of them wearing gloves in training sessions during their own careers.” This skit was in reference to Barton who earlier “is said to have called out a number of players in training for wearing tights and gloves.”

For someone with a reputation for having a tough persona, if Joey Barton has lashed out like this then what Evans is said to have done has obviously hit a raw nerve.

Is Joey Barton right to effectively sack Ched Evans at Fleetwood Town?