Huddersfield Town have confirmed that they will be recalling 19-year-old starlet Scott High from his loan stint with Shrewsbury Town.

With the January transfer window a matter of days away, Huddersfield Town will be looking to put their plans into motion.

Now, it has been confirmed that the Terriers have already made a decision regarding midfield prodigy Scott High, who has spent the first half of the season on loan with Shrewsbury Town.

Returning to Huddersfield Town

As confirmed on the club’s official website, High will be returning to the John Smith’s Stadium in January.

The 19-year-old originally agreed a season-long loan deal with the Shrews but Huddersfield have taken up the option to bring him back early.

“Time to assess”

Upon the announcement of High’s return, the Terriers’ head of football operations, Leigh Bromby, explained the reasons behind High’s recall. Speaking to the club’s official website, Bromby said:

“Scott will return to the Club having taken so much from the last five months with Shrewsbury.

“The experiences that our young players gain from targeted loan spells are just as important as the football, and Scott now knows exactly what it’s like to play for a team that is battling to gain points at the lower end of the table and has undergone a change of manager.

“He’ll return to us now better for the experiences on and off the pitch. We’ll now take our time to assess what is the best option for Scott as he continues his development.”

High’s season so far

With Shrewsbury, High notched up 17 appearances across all competitions. Featuring in central midfield, defensive midfield and attacking midfield, the Huddersfield man found the back of the net twice.

Career to date

Coming through Huddersfield’s youth academy, High impressed with the club’s B team. This year, he has started to make a name for himself in the senior picture.

He made his senior debut at the end of last season, coming off the bench against Millwall on the final day.

What next for High?

Now, after loan spells with Shrewsbury and Concord Rangers, High will be looking to press on with his development. It will be interesting to see if Carlos Corberan looks to bring him into the senior side or if he heads out on a new loan deal in January.

What would you do with High?