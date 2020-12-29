Sheffield Wednesday fans are calling for the appointment of former Wigan Athletic, and Portsmouth manager Paul Cook.

Last night, the club parted ways with Tony Pulis.

The Welshman had lasted just 45 days in charge at Hillsborough, lasting 10 games and winning just one as he failed to bring Wednesday out of the drop zone.

With relegation fears becoming more intrusive, Wednesday will now go in search of their third permanent manager of the season.

One available boss is Cook.

The Liverpool-born manager left Wigan at the end of last season following their unavoidable relegation into League One, having proved a formidable manager with the Latics.

A manager with promotions at both Wigan and Portsmouth as well, and proven in surviving the Championship drop, Cook looks a prime target among Wednesday fans.

See what they had to say on his potential appointment below:

Chansiri is running the club into the ground. Complete incompetence as per has forced Pulis out. Always wanted Paul Cook and I’d hope that’s who we go for but can never trust chansiri to make a sensible appointment #swfc — Matt Ashmore (@ashmore_matt) December 28, 2020

Would take Paul Cook at #swfc with a remit to restore some pride on the pitch this season but admit we're probably looking at promotion from L1 next. None of this unrealistic playoffs this season rubbish and short termism. — Phil Ropson 🦉🎬🍔 (@TheGreatNebber) December 29, 2020

Can’t believe #SWFC aren’t offering Paul Cook what he wants on a silver platter. — Sam Rhodes (@rhodesy4) December 29, 2020

Should've got paul cook in to start with, pulis was never a good fit for us — Peter (@Peter60504275) December 29, 2020

Mr pulis 45 days wrong appointment to begin with get Paul Cook in now if he is still available that's the right appointment for me#swfc — Andrew Freebre (@AFreebre) December 29, 2020

Paul cook or Ryan Lowe for me. I’d even go as far as to bring back @carloscarvalha2 — Stuart Brown (@StuB1867) December 29, 2020

Paul Cook for me #swfc — sam waller (@samboo20) December 29, 2020

Go and get Paul Cook. — Jonney Rushby (@Jonney_Rushby) December 29, 2020