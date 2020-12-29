Sheffield Wednesday fans are calling for the appointment of former Wigan Athletic, and Portsmouth manager Paul Cook.

Last night, the club parted ways with Tony Pulis.

The Welshman had lasted just 45 days in charge at Hillsborough, lasting 10 games and winning just one as he failed to bring Wednesday out of the drop zone.

With relegation fears becoming more intrusive, Wednesday will now go in search of their third permanent manager of the season.

One available boss is Cook.

The Liverpool-born manager left Wigan at the end of last season following their unavoidable relegation into League One, having proved a formidable manager with the Latics.

A manager with promotions at both Wigan and Portsmouth as well, and proven in surviving the Championship drop, Cook looks a prime target among Wednesday fans.

See what they had to say on his potential appointment below: