Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson is being talked up by fans as a potential player-manager.

The club sacked Tony Pulis last night.

He lasted just 45 days in the Hillsborough role, having overseen 10 games and winning just the one with Wednesday looking no closer to the Championship survival than before.

Several names have since emerged as candidates to replace Pulis, but one name doing the rounds on Twitter is Hutchinson.

The 31-year-old had spent six seasons at Hillsborough as a player, winning over plenty of hearts and proving a more than worthy player for the Owls.

Formerly of Chelsea, he made over 130 league appearances for the Owls before leaving for Cyprus last summer – his deal with Pafos has since been cut short though.

Talks were circling of a Wednesday return for Hutchinson but now with Pulis’ sacking, could his return be as a player-manager?

