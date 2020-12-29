Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson is being talked up by fans as a potential player-manager.

The club sacked Tony Pulis last night.

He lasted just 45 days in the Hillsborough role, having overseen 10 games and winning just the one with Wednesday looking no closer to the Championship survival than before.

Several names have since emerged as candidates to replace Pulis, but one name doing the rounds on Twitter is Hutchinson.

The 31-year-old had spent six seasons at Hillsborough as a player, winning over plenty of hearts and proving a more than worthy player for the Owls.

Formerly of Chelsea, he made over 130 league appearances for the Owls before leaving for Cyprus last summer – his deal with Pafos has since been cut short though.

Talks were circling of a Wednesday return for Hutchinson but now with Pulis’ sacking, could his return be as a player-manager?

See what Wednesday fans are saying below:

#swfc

Sam Hutchinson as manager anybody? — Craig B (@S35CB) December 29, 2020

Wow we’ve actually managed to find someone who’s had more jobs than Carlos! Sam Hutchinson for player-manager anyone!? #swfc https://t.co/LLfRJUuBGS — ً (@MLVIW14) December 29, 2020

Calling it now, Sam Hutchinson in as player/manager. Stranger things have happened, and let's face it, its Wednesday we're talking about 🤷‍♂️ #SWFC #ManagerialRevolvingDoor — Daniel Laird (@DanielLairdSWFC) December 28, 2020

All makes sense now. Hutchinson as next #SWFC manager. — James Mappin (@jamesmappin) December 28, 2020

People thought Hutch was coming back to snap legs (mainly his own) in midfield. No no no. Meet Sam Hutchinson player manager. The next Trevor Francis #swfc — Jude (@judehallowl) December 28, 2020

Sam Hutchinson to be player/manager with bullen as assistant,tellin thi nah !! — al (@jubby666) December 29, 2020