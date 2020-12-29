George Lapslie is being allowed to leave Charlton Athletic on a permanent basis in the January transfer window, as covered by The72. Here are three clubs who could sign him-

Mansfield Town

He has spent the first-half of this season on loan with the Stags and they may now target a deal to bring him to Field Mill for good. Lapslie, who is 23 years old, has scored four goals in 14 appearances for the League Two side in all competitions and has made a decent impression there.

Nigel Clough’s side could be in for a busy winter as he looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad and Lapslie would be a shrewd acquisition for them.

Read: 3 players linked with Charlton Athletic ahead of January

Salford City

Mansfield may have to face competition to sign him on a permanent deal next month. It is no secret that Salford are one of, if not the most, financially backed club in the fourth tier. The Ammies may be alerted by Lapslie’s availability and try and bring him to the North-West.

Lapslie is a product of the Charlton academy and has made 54 appearances for their first-team so far in his career. However, he is now being freed to leave the Valley so could Salford be keen?

Oxford United

The midfielder played under the U’s boss at Charlton so a reunion at the Kassam Stadium isn’t beyond the realms of possibility. Oxford could also hand Lapslie an opportunity to stay in League One and boost their midfield department in the process.