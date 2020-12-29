Sheffield Wednesday parted ways with Tony Pulis last night.

The Welshman had lasted just 45 days in charge of the Owls, overseeing 10 games and winning just one.

With his side still rooted in the relegation zone, the board and chairman Dejphon Chansiri have decided to part ways with Pulis and go in search on their third permanent manager of the season.

The man being linked is former Barnsley boss Jose Morais.

Formerly Jose Mourinho’s no.2 at Chelsea, Morais is a journeyman of the coaching game.

His stint at Oakwell though is best forgotten – he lasted just 15 games in charge in 2018, winning three and seeing Barnsley into League One.

Needless to say, the reports have angered plenty of Wednesday fans,

Many have taken to Twitter to share their angst at the rumour this morning, and here’s what some of them had to say: