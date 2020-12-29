As January 1, and the opening of the winter transfer window, approaches, plans are being formulated by pretty much all clubs as they look to the second part of their league campaigns.

High in those looks will be plans as to what players need to be brought in to make a difference, any kind of difference to their sides.

One player who could make a difference to a lot of sides is Reading ace Michael Olise. Reading are said resigned to losing him during the winter window and some Premier League sides have been given a boost after Brendan Rodgers thoughts on January were put to press.

Olise a wanted man – Leicester out of the running

Young Frenchman Olise is definitely in that category of a ‘wanted man’. Spurs are said to “have been watching him for some time” according to The Athletic, Liverpool and Leeds United were linked recently by The Express.

Leicester City have also been a Premier League outfit credited with a degree of interest in youngster Olise. However, speaking after the Foxes recent 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers played down the chances of them making any signings.

Quoted by Leicestershire Live, Rodgers said there will be no arrivals at the King Power Stadium who would “come in for the sake of it” and that the Foxes had no areas that needed deperate attention.

Leicester out of the running = boost for Leeds and Liverpool

Rodgers saying that has given a boost to the hopes of Leeds United and Liverpool that a move for Michael Olise could be a successful one at some point during the January transfer window.

Olise, who was once on the youth books at Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea, has taken the leap to first-team football with Reading in his stride. He’s featured in 48 games for the Royals, scoring a total of four goals and providing nine assists.

You are only as good as what you are currently showing and this season Olise has been in fine fettle. In his appearances for Reading in this season’s Championship so far, the young starlet has scored four goals and laid on seven assists. It is form that has caught the eye of Premier League sides.

With Leicester City seemingly ruling themselves out of the running for his signature, it is one less side for Reading to be worried about. On the flip side of that coin, though, it is a decision which will boost the interest of those other Premier League sides with interest in him.

