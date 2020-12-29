Sheffield Wednesday parted ways with Tony Pulis last night.

The Welshman lasted just 45 days in charge of the Owls.

Overseeing just 10 games in charge, Pulis managed one win, tasting defeat four times as he failed to make an impact at the relegation-bound club.

Parting ways with Pulis last night then, the Wednesday board are already being touted to replace him with Portuguese boss Jose Morais.

A longstanding friend of Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho, Morais has worked as his no.2 at Chelsea.

Having managed all over the world, Morais might be best remembered in the Championship for his fleeting spell in charge of Barnsley in 2018.

He lasted just 15 games in charge, winning three.

Pulis was a contested appointment from the off.

A manager who’s renowned for playing bleak football proved a unpopular appointment, but many expected him to guide the Owls to safety without trouble.

The story since though has been indifferent.

Wednesday looked somehow worse under Pulis than they did under Monk.

Fans had been blasting the Welshman with every passing fixture and now the Owls will begin work to find their third permanent manager of the season.

Morais will likely be a another unpopular appointment though – his sole spell in charge of Barnsley might ring alarm bells for fans, but he remains a manager with mounds of experience.

Having managed and coaches at all kind of levels, he could yet be an inspiring appointment.

Up next for Wednesday is the visit of Middlesbrough tonight.