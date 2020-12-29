Blackpool are weighing up extending Reading goalkeeper Sam Walker’s loan deal, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

The Tangerines swooped to sign him on an emergency seven-day loan last week and could keep him for longer.

Walker, who is 29 years old, was set to make his debut for the League One side against Rochdale on Boxing Day but that game was postponed. However, he will start between the sticks tonight against Shrewsbury Town.

Decision to make…

Blackpool will then decide whether to extend his stay at Bloomfield Road or not. They moved for him after their number one, Chris Maxwell, tested positive for coronavirus.

Walker is used as a back-up option at Reading and will be keen to get some game time under his belt.

Career to date…

He started his career in the academy at Millwall before moving to Chelsea as a youngster. He never made a first-team appearance for the Blues but did enjoy plenty of loans in the Football League.

The 6ft 6inc stopper had spells at Barnet, Northampton Town, Bristol Rovers, Yeovil Town and Colchester United but the latter made his move there permanent in 2014.

Ex-Colchester United first choice…

He went on to play 165 games for the U’s before Reading signed him in July 2018. He has since played 14 times for the Royals, most of which have come in cup competitions.

Walker’s contract at the Madejski Stadium expires at the end of this season and whether or not he stays at Blackpool should be established over the next few days.

