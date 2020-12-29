Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has outlined his side’s plans for next month’s transfer window.

The Northern Irishman has made top-six contenders out of his side this season.

After steadying the ship last time round, O’Neill has his side sitting in 7th-place of the Championship table ahead of tonight’s clash v Nottingham Forest.

Speaking to Stoke Sentinel earlier in the week, O’Neill said his side ‘still need more’ if they’re to claim a top-six spot come May.

“You never have enough. We still need more. I still think at the top end of the pitch we can look for areas where we can improve.”

Stoke were dealt a huge blow when striker Tyrese Campbell was sidelined earlier in the month, with his return date as yet unknown.

“We lost a big player, we’ve coped with a really extensive list of injuries and maintain a good position in the league,” continued O’Neill.

“We need goals to come from within the team.

“The most important thing is that we continue to create chances but it would be nice to see some of those chances go in.”

One name linked with Stoke is Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne – the 24-year-old is also a reported target of Nottingham Forest’s but is said to be nearing a move to APOEL Nicosia.

His nine goals in 17 league games this season has made him a prime target of British clubs, but Stoke could yet miss out on this one.

Another name linked with Stoke is Lassine Sinayoko.

The Auxerre man is also a reported target of QPR’s and is well out-of-favour at Auxerre – a powerful forward and likely a like-for-like replacement for Campbell, this could be a good option for O’Neill.

Welcoming Forest tonight, a win for the Potters could see them into the top-six of the Championship table.