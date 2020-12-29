Newport County loan star Scott Twine is set to return to Swindon Town in January, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

He has impressed in League Two so far this season and there is a ‘good chance’ he will go back to the County Ground this winter.

Good form…

Twine, who is 21 years old, has scored six goals and gained four assists so far this term for the Exiles.

Swindon could now bring him back to help in their push for survival in League One.

What Wright has said…

Their first-team coach, Tommy Wright, has said this again both Twine and Matty Palmer (Wigan Athletic): “There’s a good chance both will come back. I’ve mentioned Scott before because, last time, it was important for his development to be playing regular football and he’s gone out and done very well.

“Probably, he needs to come back and I know he’s a big Swindon fan who loves being here and loves playing here so it’ll be nice to have him back. He’s one of my favourites.”

Academy graduate…

Twine is a product of the Swindon academy and has played 32 times for their first-team so far in his career.

He is no stranger to going out on loan having previously gained experience with Chippenham Town and Waterford in the past.

John Sheridan needs all the help he can get to keep Swindon in the third tier and Twine’s likely return would give his squad a boost. He has proven himself in League Two now so testing himself a division above will be interesting to see.



