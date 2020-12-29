Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri went all Massimo Cellino last night, sacking Tony Pulis after just 10 games in charge of the Owls. Chansiri trawled out the old ‘results’ line of defence as well as including ‘other issues’ in his mitigation. The long and the short of it is that Pulis is now looking for another job.

That also leaves Sheffield Wednesday looking to appoint what will be their third manager this season and we are not even halfway into the 2020/21 Championship campaign, yet. Of course, there will be a host of names mentioned as ‘interested’ and it is likely that Chansiri and co have names in mind.

Pulis and the 10-game stretch

Tony Pulis was appointed by Sheffield Wednesday after the sacking of Garry Monk. The South Yorshire side had stayed their hand with Monk even as results and performances worsened and the Owls, wings clipped, fell like a stone in the Sky Bet Championship table.

There was no such patience given to Pulis. Chansiri went full Massimo Cellino beast mode, sacking the former Middlesbrough, Stoke City and West Brom boss after just 10 games. Of course, Cellino at Leeds United was known as ‘il mangia allenatori’ or ‘the coach eater’. Cellino would sack coaches on a whim; it seems that Chansiri has those traits too.

Pulis was given just 10 games to turn around Sheffield Wednesday’s fortunes. This spread of 10 games saw five losses, including four-in-a-row before Pulis maiden win, a 1-0 defeat of Coventry City. That was his sole victory, the other four games being draws.

Sheffield Wednesday statement – intent and decisions

In a statement on the club website, Dejphon Chansiri gives his reasons why Tony Pulis had to go. He says:

“The performances and results have not been of the level expected since Tony Pulis was appointed. There are also other issues which have had a bearing on this decision. “On the pitch, seven points from a possible 30 is not acceptable. It is vital we maintain our Championship status and I feel I must make a change now with over half of the season remaining to give us the best possible chance of doing so.”

Footballing affairs will now be conducted by first team coach Neil Thompson as the Owls prepare for tonight’s match against Middlesbrough, one of Pulis’ sides.

Better out than in – a viewpoint

10 games isn’t enough to right the listing ship that is Sheffield Wednesday. They are next-to-bottom not only due to the EFL FFP deduction but also on merit. The performances just havene’t been there, that was obvious with how Garry Monk steered the club in choppy waters.

Pulis inherited a side shot through with a lack of confidence. They were players playing on empty after Monk emptied the tank. However, Monk isn’t just to blame – Chansiri is too.

Wednesday’s Thai owner states “other issues” that had “a bearing on this decision” that was Pulis’ sacking. There has been much noise on social media about under-investment in the squad, about Pulis sumitting names of transfer targets and having them rebuffed and of growing dissatisfaction.

Then there is the ‘other issue’ of players’ wages for November being capped at £7,000. That is a matter that has had the PFA being contacted to mediate.

In truth, it sounds like Chansiri sacking Pulis is a blessing in disguise; he’s better off out of there.

