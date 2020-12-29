Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has ruled out any potential signings next month.

The Northern Irishman has guided his Foxes side to 2nd in the Premier League.

He’s proving to be one of the top-flight’s best bosses but ahead of next month’s transfer window, Rodgers has spoken to Leicester Mercury about his plans

He said:

“I don’t believe so. It’s something that we’ve looked at.

“If there’s something that we think could really help us and improve us, then the club will always look at it. But I don’t think there will be anybody coming in for the sake of it.”

Leicester were earlier in the month linked with Reading’s Michael Olise.

The Frenchman has this season emerged as one of the Football League’s most exciting players with four goals and seven assists in 20 Championship outings.

A host of other clubs have been linked too – Liverpool and Leeds United were both reported to be ‘ready’ to pay Olise’s rumoured £8million release clause.

It’d be a huge blow for Reading – Olise is worth much more than £8million given his youth and his form in this season’s Championship.

The 19-year-old had first emerged under Jose Gomes and then Mark Bowen, but Veljko Paunovic has seemingly got the most out of him.

Looking ever-more likely for a January move, Reading might have to accept the first bid that comes in for Olise.

With Leicester City seemingly ruling themselves out of the race though, it leaves Leeds United and Liverpool to vie for Olise.