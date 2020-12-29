Salford City, Harrogate Town and Forest Green Rovers are all interested in Rangers winger Josh McPake, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The youngster could be set for a move to the Football League in the upcoming January transfer window.

McPake, who is 19 years old, has spent the first-half of this season on loan at Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship but his loan deal ends next month. He has made 10 appearances in all competitions for the Ton so far in this campaign.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Ibrox and has played once for their senior side to date, coming in a Europa League clash against Gibraltese side St Joseph’s.

The Scotland youth international also spent time on loan last term at Dundee to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Salford are currently 6th in League Two and are three points off the automatic promotion places. Richie Wellens is gearing up for his first transfer window in charge of the Ammies and could move for McPake to boost his attacking options.

However, they could lose out to Harrogate. They are in their first ever year in the Football League and are hoping to not edge closer to the relegation zone.

Forest Green have also been credited with an interest in McPake and are 2nd in the table. They are a point behind top of the league Newport County and will believe a signing or two this winter will boost their chances of going up to League One.

Do you want McPake at your club?