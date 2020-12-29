Former Doncaster Rovers defender Shane Blaney has been signed by Irish club Sligo Rovers.

The 21-year-old was released by the League One side at the end of last season without making a league appearance.

A former Irish schoolboy captain, Blaney played for Finn Harps before making the move to England in 2018.

In two seasons with the South Yorkshire outfit he featured regularly for their Under-23 side, but only made four first-team appearances in the EFL Trophy.

Six months after his release he has found a new club, with Sligo signing him ahead of the new League of Ireland season.

Blaney told Sligo’s official club website: “I’m delighted. This has been ongoing for the last few weeks.

“I’ve been speaking with Liam (Buckley, Sligo manager) for that period and it seems like the perfect fit for me. It was a great experience at Doncaster.

“I never got the right time for it to fall to get a league debut. I was in the first-team training but it didn’t come. I need games now.”

Despite those efforts, a first-team breakthrough never came along for Blaney at Doncaster.

He made played in two EFL Trophy matches in each of his two seasons at the Keepmoat Stadium, but was never given a league appearance by either Grant McCann or Darren Moore.

Despite some good performances for the Under-23s, which saw him even take the captain’s armband, his only senior games came out on loan.

He had two short spells away from the club at the beginning of his spell, first having a loan to Tamworth cut short before another short-term move to Grantham Town.

Blaney’s debut came in his first season at the club, in a win over Grimsby Town, but more EFL Trophy games was as good as it got.

He was named on the bench on 11 occasions in the league over two years, as well as a further five times in the other domestic cups, without getting on the pitch.