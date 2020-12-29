Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has outlined his plans for next month’s transfer window, amid a couple of links to players in the Championship.

The Foxes are flying-high in the Premier League this season.

They currently sit in 2nd-place of the table after 16 games of their season, and now Rodgers has told Leicester Mercury of his plans for next month’s window.

Asked if he’ll be signing any players, he said:

“I don’t believe so. It’s something that we’ve looked at.

“If there’s something that we think could really help us and improve us, then the club will always look at it. But I don’t think there will be anybody coming in for the sake of it.”

Leicester have this season been linked with Reading duo Michael Olise and Liam Moore.

Olise looks set to a Premier league move next month with a host of clubs interested – Leicester joined the race later on, having been linked earlier this month.

Moore meanwhile was linked back in October – the Reading skipper has featured 18 times in the Championship this season, again proving a solid defensive option.

Another name previously linked with Leicester was Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

The Frenchman was a rumoured target of Leicester’s back in August but having since endured a tough season in the Championship, it seems unlikely Leicester will still be interested.

Only two points separate 4th-place Brentford from 6th-place Reading – it’s been good seasons for the pair who’ll be hoping to join Rodgers’ Leicester in the Premier League next season.