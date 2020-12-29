Northampton Town have signed defender Alan Sheehan on a new contract until the end of the season.

The experienced Irishman joined the Cobblers on a short-term deal at the end of October, following his release by Lincoln City.

Since then Sheehan has made eight starts, doing enough for Northampton manager Keith Curle to hand him a new contract to the end of the season.

The 34-year-old has also impressed the new boss off the field in a coaching role, and the new deal with the club will include a presence in Curle’s backroom team.

The Cobblers boss told the official club website: “Alan has had a big impact at the club since his arrival.

“His experience, his knowledge and his leadership have all added to the squad, and we have invited him to join the coaching staff over the last weeks.

“But, he also has a key role as a player. I don’t think it is any coincidence that some of our best results over the last couple of months have come with Alan in the side, and he has helped us to a number of clean sheets in that time.

“We have missed his presence on the field in the last few games, but we are delighted he will remain with us for the rest of the season.”

Northampton are the 12th club that Sheehan has played for in the EFL in a long and varied career.

His first club in England was Leicester City, though his appearances were limited with loan spells at Mansfield Town and Leeds United included.

The latter led to a permanent move to Elland Road in 2008, but it was similar story in his two years there with short-term moves to Crewe Alexandra, Oldham Athletic and Swindon Town.

He made the permanent switch to Swindon before moving the following summer to Notts County, where he was a regular in three seasons in League One.

Sheehan’s next move was a less successful one to Bradford City, and after a spell at Peterborough United and a return to Notts, he moved to Luton Town in League Two.

With the Hatters, he finally tasted success, playing a pivotal role in their League Two promotion in 2018 and contributing the following year as they won League One as well.

Sheehan was released by Luton in January and joined Lincoln, but only made one appearance before Covid-19 forced the season’s suspension.