Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has confirmed his renewed interest in Everton winger Yannick Bolasie.

Warnock attempted to sign the DR Congo international, who he previously managed at Crystal Palace, in the summer, but a move on deadline day fell through.

However, reports in recent weeks have suggested that the transfer could still happen with Boro plotting another move for the Premier League outcast.

Speaking to the media ahead of tonight’s trip to managerless Sheffield Wednesday, Warnock confirmed that he remains interested in bringing Bolasie to Teesside.

“He’s one of the names mentioned, and we are looking for a wide player that can contribute to some goals as well,” he said.

“He’s one of those, and I obviously know him from my Palace days. I wouldn’t write him off, but at the same time, I wouldn’t say that he’s definitely going to be here either.”

Bolasie hasn’t made a Premier League appearance in more than two-and-a-half years for Everton, proving out of favour under successive managers at Goodison Park.

The 31-year-old has had loan spells both at home and abroad in recent seasons with Aston Villa, Belgian side Anderlecht, and Sporting Lisbon in Portugal.

Since signing for the Toffees for £25 million in 2016, the France-born player has made just 32 appearances.

A outbound move looks certain in the January transfer window and it could be one the managers at his previous club Palace who comes to his rescue.

Bolasie’s signing would be a significant coup for Middlesbrough too, as they would be signing a proven Championship star.

He has won promotion in each of his last two seasons in the second tier, with Villa in 2018-19 and Palace in 2012-13.

Boro are mounting a credible top-six challenge under Warnock this season, currently sitting three points outside the play-offs with a game in hand.

Their defensive record is bettered by only one side in the division, and if they can add Bolasie’s firepower to their attack they will be real challengers.