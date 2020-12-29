Sheffield Wednesday are searching for their third permanent manager of the season after the dismissal of Tony Pulis.

After just 45 days, Pulis joined Garry Monk in biting the dust with the club still in the Championship relegation zone.

Having gone for the experienced hand with a ‘firefighter’ reputation last time, it remains to be seen where owner and chairman Dejphon Chansiri can turn next.

If it is not to be one of the early favourites, here are some of interesting outside candidates who might be worth a shot.

Michael Appleton

Appleton has done a remarkable job in just over a year at Lincoln City, turning the League One club into prime promotion contenders while overseeing a huge overhaul in the squad and in playing style.

His Championship experience is less convincing – relegation with Portsmouth, and very brief tenures at Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers – but that is well in the past, and Appleton would be the ideal choice if Wednesday have an eye on the long-term as well as the here and now.

Liam Rosenior

Currently part of the Derby County coaching team, Rosenior would be within his rights to be aggrieved at seeing the less qualified Wayne Rooney fast-tracked as interim – and increasingly likely to be permanent – manager.

If he wants to be a boss in his own right, it appears he will have to move away from Pride Park to get that first chance. There are no more challenging and exciting opportunities on offer than Sheffield Wednesday.

Dan Petrescu

A well-respected manager in Eastern Europe, Petrescu has led the likes of Rapid Bucharest and Dynamo Moscow, and is available after recently leaving CFR Cluj.

The Romanian is also a former Wednesdayite, spending the 1994-95 season at Hillsborough before moving on to the most notable spell of his playing career at Chelsea.