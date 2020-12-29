Tony Pulis’ reign as Sheffield Wednesday manager has been brought to an end after just 45 days.

One win in 10 matches, along with “other issues”, led chairman Dejphon Chansiri to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

The Owls are 23rd in the Championship and two points from safety, which is the only target now this season.

Who can come in and deliver that aim? Here are five early favourites for the job.

Danny Cowley

Cowley took on a job in similar circumstances at Huddersfield Town last season and led them to Championship safety.

He will be an easy fit in terms of style if Sheffield Wednesday do not want a drastic overhaul from Garry Monk and Tony Pulis, is based in the region, and is available. He is the early favourite.

Eddie Howe

An optimistic punt, but well worth a try for Wednesday if they want a rebrand, is Howe, undoubtedly the best English manager currently available.

He may be holding out for a Premier League job, but can he be persuaded by a club with the size and potential of the Owls?

Paul Cook

Cook has been linked with just about every available job this season, and will rightly be holding out for a Championship job after the wonders pulled off at Wigan Athletic.

He was never contacted for the job last time around but Wednesday may be well-advised to have a second look.

Slaven Bilic

It is still less than two weeks ago that Bilic was sacked by West Bromwich Albion, a day after drawing at Manchester City.

After tasting the brutality of the top flight he might fancy a return to the Championship, which he earned promotion from in his first ever season managing in last year.

Paul Warne

The only man on the list currently in work, Warne has been in charge of neighbours Rotherham United for over four years.

Having led them to two promotions, and a respectable campaign so far in which they are three points ahead of Sheffield Wednesday with two games in hand, he would be deserving of the job if willing to make a controversial switch.