Sheffield Wednesday have parted company with manager Tony Pulis with immediate effect.

The former Stoke City and West Brom manager has been given his marching orders after only one win in ten games and find themselves sat in 23rd, three points adrift of safety.

Wednesday started the season on -12 points but have gotten themselves into a position where they have a fighting chance of staying up.

With Pulis having only taken charge of ten games so far, it may come as a surprise to see his contract already terminated after such a short time.

The Owls picked up just seven points during his tenure and will now begin the search for a new manager as they approach the January window.

The Yorkshire club will be looking for a replacement quickly as they approach the window and will need to add to their squad if they are to pull themselves out of their current position.

First team coach Neil Thompson will take charge of the team for the game against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night until a suitable replacement can be found.

Former Wigan manager Paul Cook has been without a club since his departure in the summer but one name being mentioned is former Wednesday favourite Nigel Pearson and the former Leicester and Derby manager could be in contention to take over at Hillsborough.

The search for a new manager will be one that for Owls fans hopefully won’t take long but getting the right man will be important for the club moving forward.